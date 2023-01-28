Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has assigned portfolios to his cabinet ministers after they took oath of office on Thursday.

SM Tanveer has been given the portfolio of Energy, Industries, Investment and Skills Development, Dr. Javed Akram will be looking after the department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Mansoor Qadir has been allocated the departments of Higher and School Education, Ibrahim Murad has been assigned the portfolio of Local Government and Community Development, Bilal Afzal would be the minister in-charge of C&W and Excise and Taxation department whereas Amir Mir has been made Provincial Minister for Information and Culture. Also, caretaker provincial ministers called on caretaker chief minister on Friday at his office. Mohsin Naqvi felicitated the ministers and expressed good wishes to them. Mohsin Naqvi said that the responsibility bestowed by God Almighty has been dedicated to serving the people. “The people should get relief from every department in a short period and the ministers should do such works which are remembered by the people”, he maintained. Meanwhile, the caretaker chief minister has called a maiden meeting of his cabinet on Saturday (today). The concerned administrative secretaries will brief the cabinet about administrative issues. Separately, the caretaker chief minister called on Punjab Governor Mohammad Baligh-ur-Rahman at the Hovernor’s House and discussed different matters including the holding of impartial and transparent elections. The chief minister told the governor that the caretaker government was ready to fulfil the responsibility of holding free and fair elections. The provincial administration would perform its duties impartially and the constitutional role would be performed within the framework of the election commission, he further said. The caretaker CM asserted that law and order was a priority of the government. He told the governor that the police have been given a free hand in this regard as a peaceful environment was a right of every citizen. CM visits Mayo Hospital; inquires after health of domestic maid Maryam.