A contempt plea was filed in Lahore Court against IG Punjab and Islamabad for not presenting PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary before the court despite the court orders.

As per details, Azhar Siddique filed the contempt plea on behalf of Fawad Chaudhary’s relative Nabeel Shehzad.

The plea stated that the LHC order three times to present former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary before court but Islamabad police did not present him.

Hence contempt court plea should proceed against the concerned officials.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) summoned the inspector generals of Islamabad and Punjab police today at 6 pm after the authorities failed to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry before the court.

The former federal minister was arrested by Islamabad police on Wednesday morning from outside his residence for “inciting violence against a constitutional institution”.

The LHC ordered police to present PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in court by 1:30 pm in response to a petition filed by Fawad’s lawyer, Barrister Ahmad Pansota, for the “recovery” of the PTI senior leader