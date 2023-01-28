Share:

A sessions court on Saturday expressed anger over presenting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry to the court under a cloak.

Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmad Raja was approached by Mr. Chaudhry’s wife Hiba Fawad and brother Faisal Chaudhry producing him under the cloak once again to which the magistrate responded by ordering the investigation officer to appear before the court.

The officer said that Mr. Chaudhry had been taken by security guards while he was present in the court. The magistrate inquired what he was doing in the court. “Go and remove the cloak”, he remarked.

Mr. Faisal requested the court to order the SP to follow suit to which the magistrate replied that the investigation officer would convey his message to the SP.