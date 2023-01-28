Share:

LAHORE - Cricket Center Cricket Club set final clash of 20-K Cup 2023 with Ludhiana Gymkhana Cricket Club after routing Model Town Greens by 6 wickets in the second semifinal played here at the Model Town Greens Ground on Friday.

Model Town Greens, batting first, posted 176-4 in the allotted 20 overs. Awais Zafar slammed 55 off 37 balls while Bilal Dar scored 44 and Taimoor Sultan 39 runs. Usama Mir claimed 2-38 while Ali Zafar and Bilawal Iqbal got one wicket each. Cricket Center chased the target in 19 overs, losing 4 wickets. Ali Zafar played sensational knock of 47 off 36 balls while Ameer Hamza and M Waheed made 38 and 37 runs respectively. For MT Greens, Waris Khan, Usman Khalid and Ahmad Arif took one wicket each.

For his all-round performance, Ali Zafar of Cricket Center was named player of the match, who was handed over the award by former Test cricketer Kamran Akmal. Cricket Center will now take on Ludhiana Gymkhana in the final to be played at Model Town Greens Ground today (Saturday) at 11:00 am, where Mr. Nabeel Ahmad will be the chief guest and distribute prizes among the winners and top performers