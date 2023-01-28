Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has expressed commitment of the government to promote Islamic finance and eliminate interest based system in Pakistan in true spirit and achieve its goal of transformation within the timeframe of five years.

The minister chaired the First Steering Committee meeting on implementation of Federal Shariat Court judgment on Riba. Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Secretary Finance, members of the Steering Committee and senior officers from Finance Division and SBP attended the meeting.

Inaugurating the first meeting of the Steering Committee, the Finance Minister appreciated the Governor SBP for his sincere efforts in making roadmap for implementation of Islamic financing and interest-free system and hoped that the guidance of the Governor SBP will lead the implementation of interest-free system to its logical destination.

He also expressed satisfaction on SBP and NBP for withdrawing appeals in the Supreme Court against the judgment of Federal Shariat Court and paving the way for its implementation.