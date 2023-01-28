Share:

LAHORE - The Institute of Continuing Education and Extension (ICE&E) held the ‘First Extension Leadership Development Workshop’ at the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore’s Ravi Campus Pattoki. The objectives of the workshop were capacity building of participants on whole farming system, rural development, extension approaches and various innovative teaching tools and communication skills.

Director ICE&E Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich chaired the inaugural session of Extension Leadership Development Workshop while 25 faculty members from Livestock Assistant Diploma (LAD) affiliated institutes from Layyah Jhang and pattoki and students were persents.