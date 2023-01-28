Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Saturday reacting to PTI’s stalwart Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest and ongoing hearing in court said that Fawad is being treated as a terrorist like we are living in Banana republic.

Taking to Twitter, the deposed premier said that “jungle law” prevails in the country as every mighty person tramples law and constitution, adding that no doubt we are living a in Banana republic.

He went on to say that Fawad Chaudhry was produced before the court as a terrorist before him Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati also faced such treatment.