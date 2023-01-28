Share:

Judicial Magistrate on Saturday extended physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry for two more days.

Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja pronounced the reserved verdict. The petition, filed by the police, also called for revocation of the order passed by a magistrate yesterday that sent the ex-minister on judicial remand.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad police challenged the verdict of a judicial magistrate to reject a plea for extension in physical remand of the former information minister. Police had pleaded the court to declare Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja’s ruling null and void as they needed more time to complete interrogation in the case.

During the hearing, police told court they needed to take Mr Chaudhry to Lahore for photogrammetric test. However, Babar Awan requested the court discharge the case against his clince as it is "politically motivated".

The capital police moved court after Fawad filed a bail plea in court of Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Gillani.

A day earlier, the judicial magistrate sent the former information minister to the Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand after turning down a police plea for extension in the physical remand. The PTI bigwig was produced before the magistrate in handcuffs after his two-day remand ended on Friday in the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary.