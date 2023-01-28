Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry’s wife Hiba Fawad on Saturday requested the interim Chief Minister (CM) to allow her daughters to see their father as Fawad Chaudhry was seen weeping in the courtroom since he was not allowed to see his daughters.

While addressing the media, Hiba said that Fawad was not permitted to meet his family, the judge ordered to take Fawad to the meeting room but the order was not followed, and this was clearly contempt of court.

She added “Adiyala Jail has not permitted him to see his family either. They should show some mercy as it is his family, I was mistreated and I left there to save myself.”