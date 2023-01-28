Share:

Jamiat-e-Ulma-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Molana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday that the ones fighting for Pakistan post its independence were taken for granted.

While addressing the Bacha Khan Conference Fazl said “He met Khan Wali Khan when he was a kid, the first Jamiat government was formed in 1972 as his father welcomed them.”

Fazl further said that their party even after the foreign invasion stayed put, the ones who sacrificed their lives for freedom were given no regard.

He also said that Bacha Khan schooled him over the revolutionary mindset. He said when his father passed away, he was serving jail time, Bacha Khan visited his family in those days and so he wishes well for Wali Khan as he advised him to never let disappointment take over.