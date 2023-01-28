Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to Moscow at the invitation Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov from 29-30 January 2023.

The foreign minister will hold official talks with his Russian counterpart where the two sides would deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The visit comes as Pakistan is in talks with Russia on import of oil as the South Asian country seeking ways to meet energy demands.

Recently, an independent Russian oil refiner, Forteinvest, has secured a deal that will see Russian gasoline shipped to Pakistan by land for the first time.

Forteinvest has received more requests to provide Pakistan with gasoline, diesel, and LPG. Forteinvest has already sold a trader a 1,000-tonne lot of gasoline from its Orsk facility for delivery to Pakistan.

Due to the lack of direct rail links between Russia and Pakistan, the sources claimed the refined goods will be transported by rail from the Orsk refinery in Russia s Orenburg area close to the Kazakhstan border to Afghanistan before being unloaded onto tank trucks for transportation to Pakistan.

The action comes days before the imposition of fresh Western sanctions as the 27-member EU and the G7 countries work to cut back on Russia s income from oil shipments without jeopardising global supplies.