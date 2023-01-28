Share:

DIR UPPER - The bodies of four people were recovered from the glaciers by the Rescue 1122 Dir, volunteers from the Al-Khidmat Foundation, and locals on Friday. Rescue 1122 officials told this scribe that four people from Barkand Ushari in Dir Upper who were hit by a heavy avalanche two days ago were rescued with the help of locals and others. The body of a young boy named Sajid was recovered on Thursday, while the others, including Mohammad Saeed, his father Malang Saeed, and Hameed, were recovered here on Friday, they said. The bodies of the deceased were given to family members for burial.