FAISALABAD - Sandal Bar police on Friday booked four accused for stealing oil from the Parco main pipeline near Chak 58-JB.

Police said Parco Security Officer Riaz Ahmed filed a complaint that Muhammad Saleem, Javed, Abdul Majeed and Aslam had allegedly dug a tunnel near Chak No 58-JB Lehlan near Jhang-Sargodha Bypass and stole a huge quantity of oil from the pipeline.

Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

10 PRISONERS RELEASED FROM DISTRICT JAIL

Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Khalid Bashir with Civil Judge Kashif Pasha visited the district jail and released 10 prisoners languishing in petty cases on Friday. The both judicial officers went to the jail hospital and inquired about treatment facilities from prisoner under-treatment there.