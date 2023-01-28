Share:

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD - The rupee continued to depreciate steeply in the interbank market on Friday, closing at Rs262.6 per dollar, down Rs7.17 or 2.73 per cent from yester day’s close, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The local currency’s value decreased by Rs24.54 to a record low of Rs255.43 in the interbank on Thursday, the largest single-day depreciation in both absolute and percentage terms since the new exchange rate system was introduced in 1999.

Separately, the PKR was changing hands at Rs269 per dollar in the open market at 4:15pm, according to data shared by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (Ecap). This equates to a depreciation of Rs7, or 2.67pc, over yesterday’s rate of Rs262.

The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 7,000 on Friday and was traded all-time high at Rs202,500 against its sale at Rs195,500, the last trading day.