PESHAWAR - Hinting at the possible delay in elections, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has said that he does not see the conduct of polls in the province within the stipulated timeframe of three months. “About 400 tribal elders have requested me that elections should be held after three to four months,” the KP governor said this while talking to media at a function. He added: “If a province demands to conduct census first or intelligence agencies advise to postpone elections then how will the elections be held?”

According to the governor, a tribal jirga comprising 400 elders belonging to merged districts had demanded the conduct of a census before holding the general elections.

On the other hand, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) raised questions over the previous census and threatened to boycott the elections, he added. He said that the caretaker cabinet is working to fulfil its duties, while the holding of elections.