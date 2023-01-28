Share:

The federal government on Saturday announced holiday in the capital city on Jan 30 ahead of the visit of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) president Shaikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to the city.

All schools, colleges, and public offices except CDA, SNGPL, IESCO, hospitals, district administration, and metropolitan corporation will take the day off. His visit to the capital city will underscore important meetings.

The president has been on a five-day private visit to Pakistan since Jan 25. Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf had, earlier, welcomed him on his arrival to Rahim Yar Khan airport.