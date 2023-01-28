Share:

LAHORE - The government of Pakistan on Friday through a notificationhas ordered repatriation ofthe services of 8 high rank police officials of Police Services of Pakistan (PSP) belonging to grade 20, 19 and 18 from Punjab, with directions to report to Establishment Division. According to the official notification, Agha Muhammad Yousaf, a BS-20 officer of (PSP), presently serving under Punjab government has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, for further orders. Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Abbas (PSP/BS20), presently serving under Punjab government has transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division. Ahmad Jamal-Ur- Rehman (PSP/BS-20), presently serving under Punjab government has transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division. Muhamad Saleem (PSP/BS-20), presently serving under Punjab government has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division. Munir Masood (PSP/BS-20), presently serving under Punjab government has transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division. Ghulam Mubashir Maken (PSP/BS-19), presently serving under Punjab government has been transferred and directed to report Establishment Division. Muhammad Bilal Qayum (PSP/BS-18) presently serving under Punjab government has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division. Farooq Amjad (PSP/BS-18) presently serving under Punjab government has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Devision.