The match between table toppers Gulf Giants and third placed MI Emirates was called off owing to inclement weather across the UAE. The 18th match of the DP World ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium could not start on Friday unlike the match on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which was also called off after five overs were bowled. On Friday, after inspecting the pitch at 7.15 pm UAE time, the umpires decided to call off play. Both teams thus shared one point each.

Earlier this week, on January 25, rain had forced the 16th match of the tournament between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants in Dubai to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. However, on January 26th, after five overs were bowled in the match between Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals at the Sharjah Stadium, the match could not be continued due to a heavy downpour.

Gulf Giants will remain on top in the points table with 10 points from seven matches while MI Indians will remain on the third slot with seven points from six matches. Incidentally, for Gulf Giants, this is the second time their match has been abandoned in this tournament.

Gulf Giants and MI Emirates had come into the match looking for a win after two defeats. Hence it was expected to be a keen tussle. Though the ground staff tried hard to dry up the outfield, the downpour was so heavy that it prevented all chances for a start. In fact, this is the first time three matches have been called off in the UAE due to rains.

Speaking about the match being abandoned, Gulf Giants captain James Vince said, “It's really disappointing to be denied by the weather. We'll have the opportunity of playing MI Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. That'll be a big game for us. We'll train hard and get ready to take them on in Abu Dhabi. Hopefully, we'll get a victory.”

Meanwhile, the MI Emirates’ head coach Shane Bond said, “The boys were looking forward to the game today and now we focus and prepare for the game ahead of us.”