SUKKUR-Of the 3,100 police personnel in the district, 1,700 (54 per cent) are deputed for the security of several personalities and officials in different departments.

Sukkur SSP Singhar Malik informed the Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday when asked about the reason for the deteriorating law and order in the district.

The increase in crimes in the district was also due to the fact that Sukkur was surrounded with riverine areas from three sides and outlaws easily reached it and committed crimes, he added.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by advocate Ali Gul Abbasi on the deteriorating law and order situation in Sukkur.

During the proceeding, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar remarked that police had neither latest weapons, nor scientific knowledge or ways to curb the increasing crimes.

Justice Panhwar said: “Ten per cent criminal cases are registered while 90 per cent are not lodged.” He adjourned the hearing till Feb 2 and directed the Sukkur DIG and SSPs in the division to submit their suggestions or strategies for the restoration and maintenance of the law and order in the district.

Provision of school building ordered The SHC Sukkur bench directed the deputy commissioner (DC) to provide a school building to 130 children in the village of Mitho Mangrio near Rohri taluka in the district.

Comprising Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Abdul Mubeen Lakho, the double bench was hearing a petition filed by one Jamshed Mangrio who sought a building for the 38-year-old primary school in his village.

Arguing in the court, petitioner’s counsel advocate Prem Kumar said that a primary school had been registered 38 years ago, but a building for that institution had not been constructed since 1985 with the result that its over 130 children were being taught under the open sky. Whereupon Justice Panhwar directed the DC to provide a school building to the children till March 1. If the DC failed to comply with the court order, he would be charged with contempt of court, he warned.

Meanwhile, Secretary, Education Department, Government of Sindh, Akbar Laghari held a meeting with Directors of Larkana and Sukkur Division at Commissioner office Friday and directed them to ensure payment of monthly salaries to Primary School Teachers (PSTs) and Junior Elementary School Teachers (JESTs) of their respective districts recruited through IBA on merit.

He asked them to verify their documents, prepare statistics and get them released their monthly pay so that they should not suffer for negligence and delay of others.He further instructed them to follow cases in the courts and court orders be implemented.

The meeting was attended by Gul Sher Soomro, Abul Aziz Chachar, Muhammad Haji Buriro, Akhtar Hussain Kourejo and other officers.

Laghari later on visited Government Boys Pilot Higher Secondary School where he distributed certificates among the successful students of 9th class who cleared the test..

It must be mentioned here that PSTs who were recruited nine months ago in the first phase are constantly performing their duties at the schools where they were posted but without payment of a single penny which has exposed the working to basic primary education system and raised hundreds of questions about efficiency of clerical staff. Credible sources said that the third phase of recruitment of the teachers has not yet started in Larkana region which was due in January 2023.