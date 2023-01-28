Share:

SARGODHA - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Friday arrested a health official in a corruption case. According to a spokesperson for the ACE, Iqtidar Hussain, a store keeper of Thehsil Headquarters Hospital Sillanwali, had prepared fake bills for purchasing medicines worth Rs7,777,487. To which, Deputy Director (Investigation) Tanveer Amjid conducted an inquiry and Iqtidaar Hussain was found guilty. A team of the ACE arrested the accused, the spokesperson added.

12 ARRESTED, WEAPONS RECOVERED: POLICE

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested 12 criminals, and recovered weapons and narcotics.