After the PDM government finally let go of the disastrous policy to peg the rupee, the IMF on Thursday announced that it will be sending its mission to Pakistan next week in a bid to break a deadlock over critical conditions regarding plugging a fiscal hole around Rs2.5 trillion through a combination of taxation, expenditure and power tariff measures. This should be a moment of serious introspection for the PML-N leadership, that chose to defy the international lenders’ conditions, only to walk back several months later to comply with the very same policies when the country finds itself deeper into an existential economic crisis.

As per reports, the IMF mission is scheduled to visit Islamabad from January 31 to February 9 to continue discussions under the 9th EFF (Extended Fund Facility) Review. The government’s stiff posture only eased up after the US conveyed unequivocally that Islamabad must follow the IMF path, instead of seeking political favours while foreign nations, too, excused themselves from giving more lifelines without the IMF umbrella. Sources suggest that even if an agreement with the IMF is reached by February 9 and Islamabad delivers on its promises, the next tranche may not come before the end of March.

Following the unpegging of the rupee, the currency plunged to a record low of Rs 255.43 against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, sliding nearly Rs25 or 9.61% in a day. The IMF has told Pakistan to bring a mini-budget, comprising measures that will ensure quick and clean recovery of taxes to avoid the courts’ path. These measures will include an increase in the petroleum levy rate on petroleum products, taxes on tobacco, sugary drinks and taxes on commercial banks.

As the economy adjusts to these corrective measures, fuel prices will be the first to incorporate the impact, followed by other imported goods, thereby further bumping up inflation. It is expected that inflation will rise above 30 percent in the next few months and may peak at just about the time when general elections are scheduled to be held. It must be mentioned that the country lost $3 billion in the shape of low exports and low foreign remittances due to the wrong government policies of the past four months. All of this and the additional strain that the economy will face because of poor decision-making could have been avoided. This is what happens when policymaking is grounded in political considerations, wishful thinking and prayers, instead of data and ground realities.