Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said the allegations leveled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan against former president Asif Ali Zardari had exposed his family to increased threats.

Mr. Khan had earlier alleged that Mr. Asif was behind the “new plot” to assassinate him as he had links to a terrorist outfit.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Bilawal wrote, “Imran Khan’s latest accusation that my family has any association to a terrorist organization or that we would employ them to cause him harm not only defies logic but exposes us all to an increased threat”.