ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday urged Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan to ‘stop hiding’ and start the election campaign. Speaking at a joint news conference here PPP leaders Faisal Karim Kundi and Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that Imran Khan should not run the election campaign like ‘work from home.’ Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, advised Imran Khan to start campaign for the upcoming Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections instead of hiding in Zaman Park. Criticizing PTI for their performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Kundi said that the province which was once peaceful was now suffering from unrest due to the ineffective policies of the PTI government.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has no funds to pay salaries of the government employees. About the recent audio leak, the SAPM said that the PTI has been calling others thieves and dacoits but the recent audio leak had exposed their own corruption for which they should be held accountable.

Kundi said it happened for the first time in the history of the world that a person is having plaster on his leg when the bullet has not damaged his bones which he satirically termed as a strange tradition of Shaukat Khanum hospital. Speaking on the occasion, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the present government would complete its tenure and general elections across the country would be held in time.

He said that early elections were not the solution to get rid of the challenges being faced by the country. He said Minister for Foreign Affairs and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had invited the PTI for dialogue without any condition. He said Imran Khan had isolated Pakistan from the whole world but Bilawal Bhutto had put maximum efforts to restore cordial relations with the world.

He said PTI was badly failed in delivering on any front during the last four years and today the whole nation was questioning PTI’s commitments to the provision of jobs and houses. Bukhari said that the fact of the international economic crisis and its impact on Pakistan cannot be denied but the incumbent government was putting maximum effort to address the challenges. “Two assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have been dissolved but the National Assembly would complete its constitutional term,” he added.