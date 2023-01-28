Share:

LONDON - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Friday that although Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest is not on the cards yet the ex-prime minister’s statements are forcing him to think otherwise. “At this moment, I am not in favour of having Imran arrested. However, when [I hear] the kind of statements that he’s making, I am forced to think that he should be arrested,” Sanaullah told reporters on Friday in London.

He should be arrested once so that we can witness the kind of storm he claims of wanting to unleash,” the interior minister said, who Khan has blamed for being involved in his Wazirabad assassination bid. However, the minister has categorically rejected the allegations.

Sanaullah also said that the first information report (FIR) — which includes a sedition charge — against PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Ch was not objectionable.