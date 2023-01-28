Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice Chancellor (VC) Engr Prof Dr Athar Mehboob has said that the admission campaign for the Spring 2023 semester is in its final stages and the response from applicants has been overwhelming. Talking to media at his office here Friday, he told that nearly 4,000 admissions had been finalised so far and the merit list for MPhil programmes would also be announced shortly. He told that the University had set a target of 6,000 admissions this semester. Responding to a question, he told that the university had received NOCs from the Higher Education Commission for more than 15 new programmes over the last three months and the prospective students in the Bahawalpur region would have the opportunity to apply for more academic programmes. Additionally, we received the NOC approval from the Pakistan Council for Architects and Town Planners for the launch of the BS Architecture programme, for which the admissions have also been announced for Spring 2023, he added.