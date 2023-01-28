Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University’s Institute of Nursing Sciences hosted a women’s health awareness seminar led by PhD nursing scholars.

The seminar’s goal was to discuss the role of healthy women in creating a healthy society. Prof Dr Zia ul haq, Vice Chancellor of KMU, was the event’s chief guest, along with Prof Dr Saleem Gandapur, Registrar, Akhtar Bano, Principal Post Graduate College of Nursing, Dr Sabiha Khanum, Director KMUINS, Dr Dildar, in-charge Post Graduate Nursing Program, Dr Najma Naz, and other participants.

A large number of faculty and students from Peshawar’s various nursing colleges also attended the seminar. PHD scholars elaborated on antenatal care, racism, gender-based violence, sexual harassment, and women’s mental health issues and a poster exhibition about women’s health piqued the participants’ interest.

In his address to the seminar, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul haq asserted that, given the number of women in society, we must prioritise their health care, particularly in the context of nurturing our future generations. he stated that nursing plays an important role in the healthcare system. Since its inception, KMU has solely focused on nursing education.

He stated that, in addition to the need for 900,000 nurses in Pakistan, there is a greater demand for nurses than doctors in the international market, so KMU has increased the number of BS Nursing seats from 100 to 5000 in the last two years.

KMU is the only university in the country that offers nursing education and training at the BS, Master, and PhD levels. Mrs Akhtar Bano, Principal PGCN, also addressed the seminar, emphasising the role of nurses in the health of women. Dr Dildar, In-charge of Post-Graduate Studies, stated that KMU-INS will continue to host such events regularly.