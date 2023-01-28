Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has installed various sign boards on roads of popular tourist attractions like Chakdara, Timergara, Khazana Bypass Dir lower, Panah Kot Chitral road Dir upper, Swat, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Miandam, Miandam picnic spot, Shangla top, Gabeen Jabba while in Hazara division Nathiagali, Thandiani road Abbottabad, Mansehra, Naran, and Kaghan to assist and direct visitors.

The boards have been installed for the first time and represent KPCTA’s commitment and professional approach to guiding visitors and promoting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tourism sector. The tourist helpline number 1422 is listed on the signboards for the benefit of visitors. Visitors can easily obtain information about the weather, popular tourist destinations, traffic, and the KPCTA emergency centre.

Director General KPCTA, Bakhtiar Khan said that facilitating tourists is critical to promoting the tourism sector and that the installation of boards was intended to facilitate visitors and provide them with easy access to needed information. He stated that the 1422 helpline would be operational around the clock, providing tourists with the weather, road clearance, emergency situation, snow, patrol availability and other guideline.