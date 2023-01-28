Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Aamir Ahmad Khan inspected the pace of construction work, being carried out at Samanabad Morr underpass project. Chief Engineer-II Mazhar Hussain Khan, Project Director Muhammad Asad and other engineers were given detailed briefing to the DG about the ongoing work speed and availability of additional labour force and machinery. Sewerage, water supply and electricity pole relocation process is also underway swiftly, the DG was informed. The officials also briefed the DG that construction work was going on at the site in day and night shifts, so that the project could be completed on April 15, instead of Sept 30, as per new directions of the care taker chief minister. The DG said that all resources would be utilised to complete the project on given time.