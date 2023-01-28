Share:

QUETTA - Terrorists attacked Levies check-post and martyred a security official at Bala Nari Madad in the Kachhi district of Balochistan on Friday. Official sources confirmed the attack and said that a Levies officer was martyred as a result of the firing by militants.

The martyred official was identified as Khalid Hussain Kurd. The attackers managed to escape following the shooting. Soon after the incident, local administration and personnel of law enforcement agencies reached the site and initiated a search for the arrest of the miscreants.