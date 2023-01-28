Share:

MIRPURKHAS-A bike rider was killed and two others were injured in a road accident near the village of Muhammad Hashim Bhurgari in Kot Ghulam Muhammad (KGM) taluka.

Reports said that a Mirpurkhas police van was on its way to Kunri from Mirpurkhas when it collided head-on with a bike, killing Aazan Qambrani on the spot. The two others who sustained serious injuries were identified as Tania Qambrani and Wahid.

They were rushed to the emergency of the KGM taluka hospital where they were provided the first aid.

Later, the body was handed over to the heirs after fulfilling legal formalities.

Revenue officials protest After closing their offices, officials of the revenue department staged a sit-in here on Thursday in protest against an armed attack on a revenue officer in Hyderabad.

Led by Mirpurkhas Mukhtiarkar Rashid Meo and Sajjad Khaskheli, scores of revenue officials held the sit-in on the premises of the deputy commissioner office and strongly condemned the armed attack and demanded the higher authorities to take notice of the incident, ensure arrest of the involved culprits and an exemplary punishment to the accused.

In Digri, Jhuddo, Tando Jan Muhammad and Kot Ghulam Muhammad talukas, revenue officials also held protest demonstrations and staged sit-ins in protest.

They urged the Hyderabad police to ensure arrest of the involved culprits without any delay and punishment to them.