LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Mayo Hospital on Friday and inquired after the health of domestic maid Maryam who had been subjected to torture and is under treatment. Mohsin Naqvi consoled the girl child and assured her provision of justice as soon as possible. The child girl wept as she narrated the incident of torture to the chief minister who consoled her and prayed for her early recovery. He expressed his affection with the child girl and promised that those who committed torture and cruelty will soon be brought in the stern grip of law. The CM inquired from the doctors about the treatment being provided to Maryam. Mohsin Naqvi gave necessary directions to the hospital administration about the treatment of Maryam and asserted that no stone should be left unturned in giving proper treatment to Maryam. He ordered the doctors to provide the best treatment facilities to the patient. He also met with Sakeena Bibi, mother of Maryam and assured her to provide justice at the earliest.

The caretaker CM said that committing torture on Maryam was a matter of grave concern for the whole society. He outlined that justice will be provided to Maryam and the accused will not be able to escape punishment. Caretaker CM underscored that he would himself review the progress being made in the case and would visit her again. Caretaker provincial ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir and CCPO Lahore Bilal Kamyana also accompanied him.