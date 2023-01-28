Share:

Pakistan is one of the richest countries in the world in terms of natural resources but also one of the poorest among them in their management. The country is abundant in vital resources including that energy agriculture minerals population and geography but unlike the developed countries these have not been properly exploited due to poor management. This dismaying situation is caused due to both chronic and acute flaws which have led to the poor government of the country since its inception except for some brief spells of economic prosperity.

Prevalent political rivalry and instability, worsening law and order, and its deficit in trade and debt, alongside rampant corruption have led to us depending on foreign aid and debt. We are facing a deficit in trade and an acute energy crisis to run industries and life.

PARVEEN ABRO,

Karachi.