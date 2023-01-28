Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday there would be no stability in the country with Imran Khan in politics.

SAPM Tarar, in a statement, said the chief election commissioner (CEC) shouldn’t be called out as he was appointed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Whenever Imran Khan fails to get verdicts to his liking, he starts accusing institutions, he added.

The PML-N leader said economy stability is linked with political stability but Imran Khan wants to destroy county’s economy.

The PM’s aide urged PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi to return to Pakistan and support his father in these testing times.