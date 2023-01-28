Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Consulate General of Pakistan, Jeddah organised a special event to distribute certificates to those who volunteered their services during the Hajj 2022 pilgrimage season. The ceremony was held to acknowledge the efforts of the volunteers and celebrate the spirit of service and compassion that they brought to helping facilitate the journey of all pilgrims. These volunteers worked under the auspices of Pakistan Hajj Volunteers Group (PHVG) which is serving Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia since 2011 with more than 3000 volunteers having served the pilgrims so far.

The volunteer organization has now become a beacon of support for many pilgrims who undertake the holy journey to Makkah Mukarramah every year. Speaking at the event, Consul General Khalid Majid praised the volunteers for their hard work and dedication in making sure that all pilgrims had a safe and comfortable journey.

He thanked them for their courage and tireless efforts in ensuring that pilgrims could complete their holy pilgrimage without any issue or inconvenience. He also commended them for their selflessness in providing assistance to those who needed it most during this difficult time.

PHVG is run by a team of dedicated workers that provide essential services such as wheel chairs, guidance and tawaf services to pilgrims. They also offer guidance with respect to religious rituals and requirements at various locations throughout the pilgrimage.