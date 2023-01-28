Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of nine Pakistani students accompanied by a supervisor will be visiting Japan from February 1 to February 7, 2023 on the invitation of the Government of Japan under the Japan-SAARC Network Programme of People-to-People Exchange known as JENESYS.

The students’ delegation comprises of five undergraduate students from COMSATS university Islamabad, Abbottabad campus and four high school students from Westminster Academy Islamabad along with a supervisor to visit Japan under this youth exchange programme.

Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (JENESYS) is a youth exchange programme between Japan and the Asia Pacific region launched by the Japanese government, aiming at reaffirming and strengthen mutual trust and understanding among the people of Japan and participating countries. Under the JENESYS 2022 programme, participants from SAARC countries, during their stay in Japan, will be provided opportunities to learn and deepen further their understanding of Japan’s cutting-edge high technologies, economy, and society and also experience Japan’s traditional culture by participating in various lectures and visits.

The Embassy of Japan organized a pre-departure orientation session yesterday for the visiting delegation of students to give them some necessary information and also to hand over travel documents to them before their departure for Japan.

On the occasion, WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, congratulated the young students upon their selection for visiting Japan under this youth exchange programme which, he said, will be a life-time opportunity for the young minds to learn more about Japan.

The ambassador, while emphasizing the importance of people-to-people exchange stated that exchange of people especially the youth is probably the most productive and fruitful way to further deepen the relations between the countries.

This year under JENESYS 2022 programme, a total of 70 high school students and undergraduate students from SAARC countries have been invited by the government of Japan to participate in this short term invitation. The programme is expected not only to promote capacity building but also to develop mutual understanding among youths of Japan and that of SAARC countries.