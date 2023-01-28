Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was responsible for the gloomy scenario of the economy of the country and his policies led to the hike in inflation.

Speaking to the media, he said Imran Khan got the ‘selected government’ and those who gifted him the government recognized his failures.

Talking about the law and order situation, he said the provincial government would launch a grand operation against the robbers. Highlighting the recent dollar situation, inflation increased while promising to lessen the prices of flour and provide relief to the poor people.