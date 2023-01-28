Share:

Pakistan s export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 4.60 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $251.580 million during July-December (2022-23) against exports of US $240.504 million during July- December (2021-22), showing growth of 2.83 percent, SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan also increased 15.71 percent from US $33.097 million in December 2022, against the exports of US $38.297 million in December 2021.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan rose by 2.77 percent during December 2022 as compared to the exports of US $37.263 million in November 2022, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan s exports to other countries witnessed a decrease of 6.76 percent in the first six months, from US $ 15.242 billion to US $ 14.211 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review were recorded at US $13.253 million against US $90.430 million last year, showing a decline of 85.34 percent in July- December (2022-23).

On a year-on-year basis, the import for Afghanistan witnessed also decreased by 90.01 percent from US $17.311 million in December 2021, against the imports of US $1.729 million in December 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into the country increased by 25.92 percent during December 2022, as compared to the imports of US $1.373 million during November 2022, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 18.24 percent, from US $36.094 billion to US $29.509 billion, according to the data.

Based on the trade figures, the trade of goods and services with Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 58.80 percent in surplus during July-December (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The surplus during the period under review was recorded at US $238.327 million against US $150.074 million during the same period of last year, showing growth of 58.80 percent, the data revealed.