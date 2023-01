Share:

The third and last Twenty 20 (T20I) of the three-match series between Pakistan Women and Australia Women will be played in Canberra on Sunday.

The match will start at 7:45am Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the pictures of Pakistan team preparing for the last clash. In the pictures, the Women in Green can be seen doing bowling, batting and fielding practice.

Australia team leads the three-match series 2-0.