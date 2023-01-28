Share:

Punjab former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met the regional leaders of Gilgit Baltistan on Saturday to discuss the country’s politics.

The president of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid GB chapter Asadullah Khan, Haroon Khalidwani and Sultan Alam Shah were among the prominent participants in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Elahi said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan was the most popular leader of the country and Pakistan would make great strides under his leadership.

The former CM added the Punjab Assembly was dissolved as per the wish of Imran Khan as he had the trust imparted upon, while saying the incumbent coalition government had failed badly to improve the economy.

He said the situation of dollar had worsened after the decisions of incumbent finance minister and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had no workable solution to put the country on the right track.