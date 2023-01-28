Share:

Those who cannot remember the past

are condemned to repeat it.

–George Santayana

In 1945, Soviet forces slowly approached the Auschwitz camp, prompting the SS to evacuate it before external forces could see what was happening there. Around 60,000 prisoners were forced to march west from the camp system. Most of these inmates were already weak from the torture freely practiced in the camp, and thousands had already died right before the marches began. The remaining were forced to march to the city of Wodzislaw in Upper Silesia and the situation was such that all those who failed to keep up were shot by SS guards. These prisoners suffered more due to the cold weather, starvation, and extreme exposure during these marches, leading to another 15,000 dying. Finally towards the end of January, the Soviet army entered Auschwitz and liberated the thousands of prisoners stuck there, most of whom were ill and dying.