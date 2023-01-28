Share:

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday the welcome given to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz by people without the party’s call upon her arrival proved nation’s choice.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “People now know that a “foreign agent” was responsible for soaring inflation, unemployment, and economic degradation. They have responded to Toshakahna thief today”.

Earlier, Ms. Nawaz landed in Pakistan after four months. Upon her arrival, she asked the nation to repose faith in Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for economic revival.