LAHORE - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organised the Hajj draw ceremony here on Friday for selection of its employees for the upcoming Hajj on government expenses. PHA Director General Zeeshan Javed picked names through a lucky draw. As per the balloting, 14 employees of the authority would proceed for Hajj this year.

The director general congratulated the shortlisted employees of the authority and prayed for their safe journey to the holy land. “I am very happy to become part of the balloting process he added.