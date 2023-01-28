Share:

It is a matter of mammoth embarrassment for an agricultural country like Pakistan where rampant poverty and soaring food inflation have confounded the miseries of the downtrodden segment of society manifold. Last year heavily devastating floods played havoc in Pakistan resultantly pushing about 6.8 to 9 million people into pauperism talons swooping up the poverty rate to 35.7 % as per cautious estimation of the World Bank (WB).

Apart from this, it is also really heartrending to witness that we are running short of food grains, productivity, and provision of wheat flour to the people. Seeing deplorable footage of the miserably poor people running after the flour bags having money in their hands like pipe and the piper on mainstream media has cast gloom on the entire nation and quite ironically still, we claim that Pakistan is an agricultural country. Even some disturbing reports have also taken the round on social and mainstream media where some people have been stampeded and died waiting for the flour bag to feed the hungry children and other family members.

Likewise, the political parties are swamped in political manipulations putting the genuine issues of the masses in sheer oblivion as no one is paying any sincere heed to the real issues and their redressal.

It is the foremost obligation of the incumbent government of the PDM alliance to provide much-needed relief to the common man in winning a respectable earning and hassle-free provision of food items and other essentials at discounted rates but it is really quite unfortunate to note that both the incumbent government and the opposition have miserably failed in providing food items on cheap rates and other basic amenities of life to the poor segment of the society which is languishing in the most afflicted environment and all the predicaments are burgeoning unchecked by apathetic rulers.

Quite ironically both political opponents frequently claim to address our economic woes but on the other side, each of them doesn’t have any tangible solution to such problems.

High time to put the playing politics on some other moment but it is the need of the hour to refrain the wrathful hungry people to take the law into their hands otherwise it is a common practice in the world that pauperism knows no bounds.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Attock.