LAHORE - Platinum Homes/Master Paints and Diamond Paints emerged as triumphant in the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament sponsored by Lahore Smart City here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday.

Iranian player AmirrezaBehboudi helped Platinum Homes/Master Paints edge out FG/ Din Polo 5-4 in the first match of the day. Amirreza smashed in four fabulous goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan struck one for Platinum Homes/Master Paints. Shah ShamylAlam scored two goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani and Sheikh Muhammad Raffay hit one goal each for FG/Din Polo.

FG/Din polo dominated the match right from the word go and banged in a brace to gain a 2-0 lead in the first chukker. Platinum Homes/ Master Paints then converted two goals against one by FG/Din Polo, who were still enjoying a slight 3-2 lead. Platinum Homes, in the third chukker, pumped in two goals to gain a 4-3 lead while the fourth and last chukker saw both the sides scoring one goal each with Platinum Homes winning the match by 5-4.

Nico Roberts’ heroics guided Diamond Paints to a 11-8½ win over Master Paints/Newage Cables in the second match of the day. Nico fired in five fantastic goals while Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) hammered three goals, Mir Shoaib Ahmed a brace and Bilal Hayat Noon one for Diamond Paints. For Master Paints/Newage Cables, which had a handicap advantage of a half goal, Raja Temur Nadeem slammed in six goals while Farooq Amin Sufi converted two.