Share:

Former Prime Minister (PM) and senior politician Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain on Saturday Turned 78.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) lawmakers and members celebrated Chaudhry Shujaat’s birthday in Islamabad. PML-Q lawmakers including the leader Rizwan Sadiq Khan, Colonel (Rtd.) Zaaid Khan, Mehreen Adam, Lubna Qureshi and Amna Khanam also joined the celebration.

The members attending the birthday celebration prayed for the leader’s sound health and also showed faith in his leadership.

On this occasion, Mrs Farrukh Khan said “The politicians should be inspired by Chaudhry Shujaat’s experience as PML-Q always served the politics and nation of Pakistan.”

Mr Rizwan said that always took Pakistani politics alongside the state’s welfare, and advised the workers as well to follow his footsteps.”