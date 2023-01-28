Share:

The Capital Police withdrew the security force protecting the Bani Gala residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government also received a letter from the Punjab Home Department for the withdrawal of the police force currently posted at Imran Khan’s home in Lahore’s Zaman Park - the letter mentioned that 50 police personnel currently performing their duties could again be asked for security in case of any requirement.

Sources said the security was removed from Bani Gala given PTI chief not staying at his Islamabad’s house for several months and he needed to be present at his house for the purpose of security.

Sources added one Deputy Superintendent of Police and 170 police personnel were stationed at Bani Gala and they would perform their tasks in phases.