LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party Friday strongly condemned the baseless allegations, levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against PPP Cochairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari about his involvement in an alleged assassination conspiracy. In a statement issued here on Friday, PPP Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed said that it was an absurd allegation. He said that Imran Niazi was indulging in politics of blackmailing. He said that Niazi was trying to gain importance through dirty allegations against the PPP leadership. He announced moving the court against Imran Khan over fake and baseless charges.