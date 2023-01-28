Share:

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said on Saturday it would send a legal notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for accusing former president Asif Ali Zardari of hatching a plot of his assassination.

Senior PPP leaders Farhatullah Babar, Nayer Bukhari and Qamar Zaman Kaira made the announcement at a joint press conference a day after Mr Khan levelled scathing allegations against Asif Zardari. In a televised address on Friday, the PTI chief accused the PPP co-chairman of making a “Plan-C” to assassinate him after “failure to execute Plans A and B”. He also alleged that the former president had given money to a terrorist outfit for killing him.

Mr Bukhari said, “Today we are sending a legal notice to Imran Khan,” adding that the PTI chairman had made false allegations against the PPP leadership.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said Mr Khan should provide evidence for his allegation against the president, adding that he should be punished if he failed to provide evidence. “We will use our legal right,” he said, adding that Imran Khan was a fascist and not a democratic person. He said the PTI chief was shifting the blame of his failures on others.

Farhatullah Babar said Imran Khan should make self-introspection before raising fingers on others. The PTI chief, he said, had mocked himself by making allegations against Mr Zardari.