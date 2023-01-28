RAWALPINDI     -     Punjab government  has issued transfer  order of Regional Police Officer  (RPO) Rawalpindi Region  Nasir Mehmood Satti  and directed him to report  S&GAD Lahore, informed  sources on Friday.  Syed Khurram Ali, a Deputy  Inspector General  (DIG) of Punjab Police who  was serving as RPO Dera  Ismail Khan, was transferred  and posted as new  RPO Rawalpindi Region by  the government. A notification  in this regard has also  been issued by the Inspector  General of Police (IGP)  Punjab. The newly appointed  police officers have assumed  their charge.