RAWALPINDI - Punjab government has issued transfer order of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Nasir Mehmood Satti and directed him to report S&GAD Lahore, informed sources on Friday. Syed Khurram Ali, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Punjab Police who was serving as RPO Dera Ismail Khan, was transferred and posted as new RPO Rawalpindi Region by the government. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab. The newly appointed police officers have assumed their charge.