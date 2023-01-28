Share:

LAHORE - The three-day trials to select a three-member boys’ team, for participation in the Nick Faldo Golf Championship in Vietnam, commenced on Friday at Rumanza Golf Course in DHA, Multan. Concurrently, the trials also began for selection of two lady players to represent the country in the same event. For boys, there are three age categories, U-21, U-18 and U-16. For girls the age categories are U-21 and U-16. At the end of the first day, in U-21, Syed Yashal Shah of Garrison Golf Club and one girl of Defence Raya, Parkha Ijaz turned out to be the top ones. Yashal carded a gross score of 71, one under par and Parkha also came up with an impressive round of gross 72. Yashal enjoys a lead of three strokes over Damil and four strokes over Omar Khalid Hussain. In the U-18 boys category, Saad Habib Malik of Rumanza Golf Club was on top with a score of gross 72. Two strokes behind him was Irtiza Hussain of Margalla Greens at a score of 74. Laraib ur Rehman of Peshawar is at gross 77. In U-16 category, Shameer Majid was on top with first-round score of gross 75 followed by Ahmed Ibrahim at 78 and M Haseeb at 79 and Abbas Niazi at 79. In the girls category U-16, Amina Tiwana of Royal Palm was on top with gross 79 while Bushra Fatima of Lahore Garrison was one stroke behind Bushra. The second round will tee off at 9:30 am today (Saturday) at Rumanza Golf Course.